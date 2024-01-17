iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 536,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,088. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

