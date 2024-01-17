Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.64.

JWEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 target price on Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

JWEL opened at C$31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.54. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$22.10 and a 12-month high of C$37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.47%.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. In other news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. Also, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

