JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 2,068 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 1.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.5% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 95,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.74. The company had a trading volume of 883,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,376. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $171.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,092 shares of company stock worth $18,692,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

