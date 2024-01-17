John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.56% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,433. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $411.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

