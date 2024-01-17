John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,994,000 after purchasing an additional 571,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in GSK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. 1,798,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.