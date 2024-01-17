John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Portland General Electric worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of POR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 195,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,852. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POR

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.