John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,220 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,049,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

TMP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.76. 13,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.76 million, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.64. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.14). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

