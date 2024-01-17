John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NRG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

