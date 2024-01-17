John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. 132,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.