John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the period. American Software accounts for 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Software in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Software by 323.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Software by 190.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in American Software by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

