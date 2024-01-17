John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 463.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 730,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 600,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of ES traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 536,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,998. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

