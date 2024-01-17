John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 13,250 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.06. 5,363,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,495. The company has a market cap of $524.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

