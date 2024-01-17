John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 25,650 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Western Digital by 19.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Barclays raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $53.21.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

