John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,758 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 1.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 759,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.67%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

