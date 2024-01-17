John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 16,300 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.34. 610,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.41. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.49. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

