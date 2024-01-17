John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Lindsay accounts for 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.54% of Lindsay worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter worth $572,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 26.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 48.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.04. 8,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $159.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.79.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

