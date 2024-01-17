John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Itron by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.

Itron Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 76,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

