Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,035 ($25.89).

JMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 2,000 ($25.45) in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.45) to GBX 1,460 ($18.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

JMAT opened at GBX 1,583.50 ($20.15) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,615.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,641.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,662.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.33).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,938.14%.

In other news, insider Liam Condon bought 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.16) per share, with a total value of £380.16 ($483.73). 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

