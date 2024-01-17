Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX remained flat at $316.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.81. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $319.42.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,100 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

