Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $45.24 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

