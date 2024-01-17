Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $53.57. 396,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $38,875,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.