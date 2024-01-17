Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 5,845 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.09.

NFLX stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $480.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.44. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

