Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 197,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,000. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,986,297. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

