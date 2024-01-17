Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 128 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,866. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

