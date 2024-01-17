Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,844 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. 1,810,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

