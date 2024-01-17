Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $356.81. The company had a trading volume of 632,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.42. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $357.65. The stock has a market cap of $223.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.67.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

