Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.27. The stock had a trading volume of 443,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,305. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.98 and its 200 day moving average is $414.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

