Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,750,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,724,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

