Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for about 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.8 %

IRM stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 273.69%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.