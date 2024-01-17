Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. 438,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.40.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.