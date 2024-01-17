Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,064 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,060,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,553,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

