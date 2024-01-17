Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,927,000 after acquiring an additional 533,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $960,796,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 576,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,590. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.7203 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.