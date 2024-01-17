Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 31,013 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,013 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.88. 720,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.11. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.