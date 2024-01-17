Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

