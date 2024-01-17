Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.1 %

BAC opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $254.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

