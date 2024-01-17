Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.78. 67,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,676. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.76%.

Several research firms have commented on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

