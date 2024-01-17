Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 4.7 %
Marin Software stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
