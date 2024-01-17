Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

MARPS stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

