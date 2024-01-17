Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 242.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 242.86 ($3.09).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.31) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.51) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

MKS opened at GBX 256.02 ($3.26) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 262.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.19. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136.10 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.20 ($3.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The firm has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.30), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($78,059.22). In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.30), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($78,059.22). Also, insider Cheryl Potter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($157,144.67). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,184 shares of company stock worth $12,394,758. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.