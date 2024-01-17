Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Boosted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.91. The company had a trading volume of 291,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,102. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $228.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.85. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

