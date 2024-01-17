Mastercard Incorporated Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit services provider will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

NYSE MA opened at $428.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $431.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.91 and a 200 day moving average of $403.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

