Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $431.79.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

