Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

MRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

