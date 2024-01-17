MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 67.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1,889.8% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 505,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. 1,003,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,613. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

