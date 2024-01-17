Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 837,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,688,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS EFG opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

