Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,574 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 283,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 509,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 73,052 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 38,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

