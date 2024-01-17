Monero (XMR) Price Hits $158.10 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Monero has a market cap of $2.91 billion and $95.96 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $158.10 or 0.00373872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,286.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00162585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00573977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00062146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00190751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,385,606 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

