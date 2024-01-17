Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,182,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

