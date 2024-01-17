Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.66.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $357,381.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,249,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,305,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $357,381.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,249,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,305,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $309,153.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,279 shares in the company, valued at $398,024.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,876 shares of company stock worth $1,397,575. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $8,462,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.