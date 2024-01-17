New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,100 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 103,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $436.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.75. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

